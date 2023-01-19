Komodo (KMD) Achieves Market Capitalization of $33.59 Million

Komodo (KMD) traded up 6.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 19th. One Komodo coin can currently be purchased for about $0.25 or 0.00001190 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Komodo has a market capitalization of $33.59 million and $6.54 million worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Komodo has traded 15.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Komodo alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.94 or 0.00211487 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.11 or 0.00072710 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.74 or 0.00046875 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001931 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002401 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Komodo Profile

Komodo (CRYPTO:KMD) is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 135,823,273 coins. Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Komodo’s official message board is blog.komodoplatform.com. The Reddit community for Komodo is https://reddit.com/r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Komodo is komodoplatform.com.

Komodo Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo is a privacy-centric cryptocurrency that combines the anonymity of ZCash with the security of Bitcoin. Using a new consensus mechanism developed by the Komodo team, delayed Proof of Work, Komodo blocks can be notarized using the Bitcoin blockchain. KMD is issued through an Equihash-based PoW protocol, and the new block information is sent to pre-voted notary nodes. These nodes insert the Komodo block information on the BTC blockchain by creating a custom transaction. This system ensures that in order to “hack” komodo, one would have to rewrite both chains.Komodo uses Zero Knowledge Proofs to provide 100% anonymous transactions, that are now secured with Bitcoin's hash rate.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Komodo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Komodo using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Komodo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Komodo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.