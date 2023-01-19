Komodo (KMD) Achieves Market Capitalization of $33.59 Million

Komodo (KMD) traded up 6.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 19th. One Komodo coin can currently be purchased for about $0.25 or 0.00001190 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Komodo has a market capitalization of $33.59 million and $6.54 million worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Komodo has traded 15.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.94 or 0.00211487 BTC.
- Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.11 or 0.00072710 BTC.
- Horizen (ZEN) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.74 or 0.00046875 BTC.
- Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001931 BTC.
- Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002401 BTC.
- ZClassic (ZCL) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000231 BTC.
Komodo Profile
Komodo (CRYPTO:KMD) is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 135,823,273 coins. Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Komodo’s official message board is blog.komodoplatform.com. The Reddit community for Komodo is https://reddit.com/r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Komodo is komodoplatform.com.
Komodo Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Komodo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Komodo using one of the exchanges listed above.
