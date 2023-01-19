Komodo (KMD) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $4.78 Million

Komodo (KMD) traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 19th. In the last seven days, Komodo has traded up 9.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Komodo coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.24 or 0.00001139 BTC on popular exchanges. Komodo has a total market capitalization of $32.63 million and approximately $4.78 million worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $44.17 or 0.00209499 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.25 or 0.00072303 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.83 or 0.00046632 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001917 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002400 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0485 or 0.00000230 BTC.

About Komodo

Komodo (CRYPTO:KMD) is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 135,826,262 coins. The Reddit community for Komodo is https://reddit.com/r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Komodo is komodoplatform.com. Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Komodo’s official message board is blog.komodoplatform.com.

Komodo Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo is a privacy-centric cryptocurrency that combines the anonymity of ZCash with the security of Bitcoin. Using a new consensus mechanism developed by the Komodo team, delayed Proof of Work, Komodo blocks can be notarized using the Bitcoin blockchain. KMD is issued through an Equihash-based PoW protocol, and the new block information is sent to pre-voted notary nodes. These nodes insert the Komodo block information on the BTC blockchain by creating a custom transaction. This system ensures that in order to “hack” komodo, one would have to rewrite both chains.Komodo uses Zero Knowledge Proofs to provide 100% anonymous transactions, that are now secured with Bitcoin's hash rate.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Komodo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Komodo using one of the exchanges listed above.

