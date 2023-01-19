Koppers (NYSE:KOP) Hits New 12-Month High at $32.48

Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $32.48 and last traded at $32.03, with a volume of 60004 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $32.06.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on KOP shares. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Koppers in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Koppers in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Koppers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th.

Koppers Stock Down 1.2 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The company has a market cap of $661.63 million, a PE ratio of 9.48 and a beta of 1.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $29.72 and a 200-day moving average of $25.51.

Koppers Announces Dividend

Koppers ( NYSE:KOP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.02. Koppers had a return on equity of 20.74% and a net margin of 3.77%. The company had revenue of $536.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $555.00 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Koppers Holdings Inc. will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 25th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. Koppers’s payout ratio is 5.99%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Koppers

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Koppers by 0.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,474,003 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $95,605,000 after purchasing an additional 19,214 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Koppers by 9.4% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,126,729 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $58,528,000 after purchasing an additional 181,916 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Koppers by 9.2% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 863,779 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $17,949,000 after purchasing an additional 72,564 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Koppers by 2.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 750,500 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $16,991,000 after purchasing an additional 17,421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Koppers during the third quarter valued at about $9,012,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.68% of the company’s stock.

About Koppers

Koppers Holdings Inc provides treated wood products, wood preservation chemicals, and carbon compounds in the United States, Australasia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Railroad and Utility Products and Services (RUPS), Performance Chemicals (PC), and Carbon Materials and Chemicals (CMC).

Featured Articles

