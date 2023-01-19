Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) Shares Sold by Royce & Associates LP

Royce & Associates LP cut its position in shares of Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 610,259 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,699 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP owned about 1.14% of Korn Ferry worth $28,652,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Korn Ferry by 85.0% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 925 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of Korn Ferry by 133.5% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 5,678 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 3,246 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Korn Ferry by 10.4% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 69,229 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,250,000 after buying an additional 6,532 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Korn Ferry by 2.3% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 18,094 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $850,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Korn Ferry by 10.0% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 7,470 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the period. 91.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of KFY opened at $52.60 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 1.48. Korn Ferry has a one year low of $46.47 and a one year high of $72.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $53.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.75.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 21st were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 20th. Korn Ferry’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.88%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on KFY shares. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Korn Ferry from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. StockNews.com raised Korn Ferry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 29th. William Blair downgraded Korn Ferry from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Korn Ferry from $72.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Korn Ferry from $64.00 to $61.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.67.

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to recruit board level, chief executive, other senior executive, and general management talent of organizations.

