Kraft Asset Management LLC Takes $762,000 Position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Kraft Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 15,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $762,000. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF comprises approximately 0.8% of Kraft Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VTEB. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 36.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 30,074,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,501,306,000 after purchasing an additional 8,014,101 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 35.2% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 17,523,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $874,786,000 after acquiring an additional 4,564,851 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 17,348,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $866,058,000 after acquiring an additional 2,298,112 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 13,893,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,850,000 after acquiring an additional 2,746,182 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 41.8% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,387,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,884,000 after acquiring an additional 1,883,032 shares during the period.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

VTEB opened at $50.79 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $49.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.51. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $47.38 and a 52 week high of $54.34.

