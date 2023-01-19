KVH Industries (NASDAQ:KVHI) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $9.66

KVH Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KVHI – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.66 and traded as high as $10.77. KVH Industries shares last traded at $10.56, with a volume of 18,681 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on KVHI. Raymond James cut KVH Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. TheStreet upgraded KVH Industries from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on KVH Industries from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded KVH Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th.

Get KVH Industries alerts:

KVH Industries Stock Down 1.6 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.41 and a 200-day moving average of $9.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $199.30 million, a P/E ratio of 10.09 and a beta of 0.59.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On KVH Industries

KVH Industries ( NASDAQ:KVHI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.06. KVH Industries had a negative return on equity of 4.13% and a net margin of 12.05%. The firm had revenue of $35.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.10 million. Equities analysts forecast that KVH Industries, Inc. will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KVHI. Potomac Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in KVH Industries by 13.0% during the third quarter. Potomac Capital Management Inc. now owns 645,921 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,955,000 after buying an additional 74,421 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of KVH Industries by 37.5% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 93,630 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $864,000 after acquiring an additional 25,555 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP raised its position in shares of KVH Industries by 0.9% during the third quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 1,871,974 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $17,260,000 after acquiring an additional 16,444 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC raised its position in shares of KVH Industries by 620.2% during the third quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 90,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $830,000 after acquiring an additional 77,503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of KVH Industries by 2.0% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 152,822 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,409,000 after acquiring an additional 3,026 shares during the last quarter. 64.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About KVH Industries

(Get Rating)

KVH Industries, Inc engages in the provision of internet, television and voice services via satellite to mobile users at sea and on land. It operates through the Mobile Connectivity and Inertial Navigation segments. The Mobile Connectivity segment consists of satellite television and internet solutions and media and content delivery solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for KVH Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KVH Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.