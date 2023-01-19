Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) Trading Down 7.2%

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR – Get Rating) dropped 7.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $31.89 and last traded at $32.12. Approximately 5,123 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 744,255 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.62.

KYMR has been the subject of several recent research reports. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Kymera Therapeutics from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. B. Riley increased their price objective on Kymera Therapeutics from $35.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Kymera Therapeutics from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Kymera Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $47.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Kymera Therapeutics from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kymera Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.89.

The company has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.07 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $28.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.76.

Kymera Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:KYMR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by ($0.09). Kymera Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 334.72% and a negative return on equity of 34.20%. The firm had revenue of $9.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.42 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Venture Fund X. L.P. Atlas sold 21,683 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.96, for a total transaction of $649,622.68. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,045,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $151,155,450.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Venture Fund X. L.P. Atlas sold 21,683 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.96, for a total transaction of $649,622.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,045,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $151,155,450.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Bruce Booth sold 120,622 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.23, for a total value of $3,646,403.06. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,066,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,236,909.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,293,972 shares of company stock valued at $39,796,924. 17.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 338.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Kymera Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $53,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its position in Kymera Therapeutics by 147.4% in the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 7,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 4,273 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Kymera Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $143,000. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P bought a new position in Kymera Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $210,000.

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis, macrophage activation syndrome, general pustular psoriasis, and rheumatoid arthritis; IRAKIMiD program to treat MYD88-mutated diffuse large B cell lymphoma; STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases and fibrosis; and MDM2 program to treat hematological malignancies and solid tumors.

