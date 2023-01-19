Lakeshore Acquisition I (NASDAQ:LAAA) Shares Down 0.5%

Lakeshore Acquisition I Corp. (NASDAQ:LAAA – Get Rating) fell 0.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $5.16 and last traded at $5.30. 3,120 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 19,497 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.32.

Lakeshore Acquisition I Stock Down 2.6 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.13.

Institutional Trading of Lakeshore Acquisition I

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lakeshore Acquisition I by 39.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 21,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 6,069 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in Lakeshore Acquisition I in the first quarter worth $496,000. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its position in Lakeshore Acquisition I by 18.6% during the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 97,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $989,000 after buying an additional 15,304 shares during the period. Glazer Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Lakeshore Acquisition I by 69.4% during the third quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 262,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,642,000 after buying an additional 107,543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lakeshore Acquisition I by 76.3% in the third quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 435,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,383,000 after buying an additional 188,200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.13% of the company’s stock.

Lakeshore Acquisition I Company Profile

Lakeshore Acquisition I Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Shanghai, China.

