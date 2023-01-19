Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Buys 96,593 Shares of Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:CTAQ)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. raised its stake in Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:CTAQ – Get Rating) by 458.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 117,641 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 96,593 shares during the quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. owned about 0.23% of Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II worth $1,172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sculptor Capital LP bought a new position in Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II in the first quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II by 2.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 87,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $862,000 after buying an additional 1,819 shares in the last quarter. Karpus Management Inc. bought a new position in Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II in the second quarter valued at approximately $897,000. Centiva Capital LP lifted its stake in Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II by 17.9% in the second quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 94,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $930,000 after buying an additional 14,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II by 30.0% in the second quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 99,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $981,000 after purchasing an additional 22,934 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CTAQ stock opened at $10.18 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.00. Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II has a 12 month low of $9.74 and a 12 month high of $10.64.

Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company focuses on searching for a potential business combination target in the technology industry.

