Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Has $826,000 Position in Onyx Acquisition Co. I (NASDAQ:ONYX)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. increased its stake in Onyx Acquisition Co. I (NASDAQ:ONYX – Get Rating) by 186.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 81,653 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,166 shares during the quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. owned approximately 0.25% of Onyx Acquisition Co. I worth $826,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Onyx Acquisition Co. I in the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Onyx Acquisition Co. I in the 1st quarter worth approximately $274,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Onyx Acquisition Co. I by 452.6% in the 1st quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 32,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 26,326 shares during the last quarter. Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Onyx Acquisition Co. I in the 1st quarter worth approximately $356,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Onyx Acquisition Co. I in the 1st quarter worth approximately $500,000. 72.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Onyx Acquisition Co. I Stock Performance

ONYX opened at $10.32 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.17. Onyx Acquisition Co. I has a twelve month low of $9.87 and a twelve month high of $11.00.

About Onyx Acquisition Co. I

Onyx Acquisition Co I does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on general industrials sectors, such as aerospace and defense, air freight and logistics, airlines, building products, commercial services and supplies, construction and engineering, electrical equipment, industrial conglomerates, machinery, marine, professional services, road and rail, distributors, and transportation infrastructure, as well as the construction technology sector.

