Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Invests $957,000 in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 7,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $957,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Income Solutions Inc acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 1st quarter worth about $204,000. Ergoteles LLC increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 5,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $909,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares during the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 1st quarter worth about $1,150,000. Wsfs Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie in the 1st quarter valued at about $562,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP grew its position in AbbVie by 80.4% in the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 75,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,242,000 after acquiring an additional 33,661 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.71% of the company’s stock.

Get AbbVie alerts:

AbbVie Price Performance

ABBV stock opened at $149.20 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $159.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $149.37. The stock has a market cap of $263.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.92, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.69. AbbVie Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $128.26 and a fifty-two week high of $175.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $3.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.56 by $0.10. AbbVie had a return on equity of 155.88% and a net margin of 23.19%. The firm had revenue of $14.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 13.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be paid a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.97%. This is a boost from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.41. AbbVie’s payout ratio is currently 79.04%.

Insider Buying and Selling at AbbVie

In other AbbVie news, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 42,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.44, for a total value of $6,924,952.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,837 shares in the company, valued at $2,261,519.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ABBV has been the subject of several research reports. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on AbbVie from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Atlantic Securities dropped their target price on AbbVie from $162.00 to $157.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on AbbVie from $178.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on AbbVie from $170.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AbbVie presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $160.56.

AbbVie Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s, metabolic, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.