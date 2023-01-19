Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Makes New $1.44 Million Investment in TPG Pace Beneficial II Corp. (NYSE:YTPG)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of TPG Pace Beneficial II Corp. (NYSE:YTPG – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 147,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,438,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of YTPG. Condor Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of TPG Pace Beneficial II in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of TPG Pace Beneficial II in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TPG Pace Beneficial II in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $416,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TPG Pace Beneficial II in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $437,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of TPG Pace Beneficial II in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $487,000. 87.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TPG Pace Beneficial II stock opened at $9.90 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.81. TPG Pace Beneficial II Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.70 and a 1 year high of $9.90.

TPG Pace Beneficial II Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as TPG Pace VI Holdings Corp. and changed its name to TPG Pace Beneficial II Corp.

