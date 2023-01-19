Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Purchases 1,200 Shares of Longview Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:LGV)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. raised its position in shares of Longview Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:LGV – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 127,651 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. owned about 0.15% of Longview Acquisition Corp. II worth $1,254,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LGV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Longview Acquisition Corp. II by 459.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 750,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,322,000 after purchasing an additional 615,987 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Longview Acquisition Corp. II during the 1st quarter valued at $5,276,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Longview Acquisition Corp. II during the 1st quarter valued at $1,879,000. Starboard Value LP bought a new stake in Longview Acquisition Corp. II during the 1st quarter valued at $4,880,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in shares of Longview Acquisition Corp. II by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 423,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,136,000 after acquiring an additional 18,783 shares during the period. 66.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Longview Acquisition Corp. II Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:LGV opened at $10.09 on Thursday. Longview Acquisition Corp. II has a 12-month low of $9.68 and a 12-month high of $10.15. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.92.

About Longview Acquisition Corp. II

Longview Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to focus on businesses in the healthcare, industrials, consumer, media, technology, and technology services sector.

