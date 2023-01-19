Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Purchases 1,813 Shares of The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its position in The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,813 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,813 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. owned 0.25% of Lovesac worth $771,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Lovesac by 110.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Lovesac by 0.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 47,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,571,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lovesac by 2.3% in the second quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $677,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Lovesac by 1.8% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 33,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,825,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Lovesac by 1,064.1% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,394 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Lovesac news, insider Albert Jack Krause acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.17 per share, for a total transaction of $191,700.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 127,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,443,676.58. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 8.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lovesac Trading Down 4.4 %

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Shares of LOVE opened at $25.13 on Thursday. The Lovesac Company has a 1 year low of $17.60 and a 1 year high of $63.41. The stock has a market cap of $381.77 million, a P/E ratio of 12.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 2.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.43.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LOVE. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Lovesac from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on Lovesac from $100.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their target price on Lovesac from $97.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.71.

Lovesac Company Profile

The Lovesac Co is a technology driven, omni-channel company. It designs, manufactures, and sells furniture comprised of modular couches called sactionals and foam beanbag chairs called sacs. Its products include sactionals, sacs, and accessories. The company was founded by Shawn David Nelson in 1995 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

