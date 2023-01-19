Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Purchases 3,347 Shares of Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its stake in Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC – Get Rating) by 18.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,791 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,347 shares during the quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Kilroy Realty were worth $918,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kilroy Realty in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kilroy Realty in the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Kilroy Realty in the second quarter worth approximately $59,000. First Manhattan Co. bought a new stake in shares of Kilroy Realty in the first quarter worth approximately $105,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Kilroy Realty in the second quarter worth approximately $75,000. 89.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KRC has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kilroy Realty in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Kilroy Realty to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Kilroy Realty from $60.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Kilroy Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Kilroy Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $48.00 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, January 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.75.

KRC stock opened at $40.37 on Thursday. Kilroy Realty Co. has a one year low of $37.15 and a one year high of $79.06. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $40.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.70. The company has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a PE ratio of 20.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.82.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were given a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. Kilroy Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 111.92%.

Kilroy Realty Corp. operates as a self-administered real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, and management of office and mixed-use real estate assets. It owns, develops, acquires and manages real estate assets, consisting primarily of Class A properties in the coastal regions of Los Angeles, Orange County, San Diego County, the San Francisco Bay Area, and Greater Seattle.

