Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Sells 244,442 Shares of GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. decreased its stake in GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO – Get Rating) by 52.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 217,397 shares of the company’s stock after selling 244,442 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in GoPro were worth $1,072,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GPRO. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new stake in GoPro in the second quarter worth about $6,327,000. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of GoPro by 27.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,278,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133,819 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of GoPro by 98.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,104,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,423,000 after purchasing an additional 549,427 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in shares of GoPro by 23.7% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,212,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,341,000 after purchasing an additional 232,011 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of GoPro by 11.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,646,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,046,000 after purchasing an additional 169,135 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.61% of the company’s stock.

GoPro Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GPRO opened at $5.48 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.29 and a 200 day moving average of $5.57. The stock has a market cap of $854.48 million, a P/E ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.23. GoPro, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.50 and a 12 month high of $10.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GoPro ( NASDAQ:GPRO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $305.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $297.54 million. GoPro had a net margin of 6.74% and a return on equity of 15.00%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that GoPro, Inc. will post 0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on GPRO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of GoPro from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $9.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of GoPro from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of GoPro from $6.10 to $4.40 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of GoPro in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.57.

GoPro Company Profile

GoPro, Inc develops and sells cameras, mountable and wearable accessories, and subscription services and software in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud connected HERO10 Black, HERO9 Black, and HERO8 Black waterproof cameras; MAX, a 360-degree waterproof camera; GoPro, a subscription service that includes full access to the Quik app, cloud storage supporting source video and photo quality, camera replacement, and damage protection; Quik subscription provides access to editing tools, which allows users to edit photos, videos, and create cinematic stories; and Quik app, a mobile app that enable users to get their favorite photos and videos with footage from any phone or camera.

