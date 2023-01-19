Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Takes $865,000 Position in National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ – Get Rating) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 22,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $865,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of National Beverage by 1.3% during the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 30,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,478,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of National Beverage by 1.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,147,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,986,000 after purchasing an additional 54,100 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of National Beverage by 33.8% during the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 25,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 6,353 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP grew its position in National Beverage by 5.1% in the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 67,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,322,000 after acquiring an additional 3,289 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in National Beverage by 16.6% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the period. 23.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get National Beverage alerts:

National Beverage Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FIZZ opened at $42.81 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $48.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.20. National Beverage Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $38.10 and a fifty-two week high of $57.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.32 and a beta of 1.10.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About National Beverage

FIZZ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com cut National Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Jefferies Financial Group cut National Beverage from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $42.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th.

(Get Rating)

National Beverage Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, and sells a portfolio of sparkling waters, juices, energy drinks, and carbonated soft drinks primarily in the United States and Canada. The company offers beverages to the active and health-conscious consumers, including sparkling waters, energy drinks, and juices under the LaCroix, LaCroix Cúrate, LaCroix NiCola, Clear Fruit, Rip It, Everfresh, Everfresh Premier Varietals, and Mr.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIZZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for National Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.