Laqira Protocol (LQR) Trading Down 31.9% This Week

Laqira Protocol (LQR) traded down 10.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 19th. Laqira Protocol has a total market cap of $14.07 million and approximately $78,055.87 worth of Laqira Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Laqira Protocol token can now be bought for about $0.0047 or 0.00000022 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Laqira Protocol has traded 31.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Laqira Protocol Token Profile

Laqira Protocol launched on November 11th, 2021. Laqira Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens. Laqira Protocol’s official website is laqira.io. Laqira Protocol’s official Twitter account is @laqiraprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Laqira Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/laqiraprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Laqira Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Laqira Protocol is a metaverse platform aiming to create an entrance gateway to the blockchain world for people on earth, entering which, they can benefit from today’s novel technologies and services in various fields.”

