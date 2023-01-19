Larson Financial Group LLC Acquires 12,510 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Get Rating) by 60.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,290 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,510 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,668,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 77.3% in the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 10,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after buying an additional 4,603 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.8% during the third quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 4,676,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,308,000 after buying an additional 128,232 shares during the last quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.1% during the third quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,070,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,654,000 after buying an additional 32,315 shares during the last quarter. First National Trust Co raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5.4% during the third quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 704,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,279,000 after buying an additional 35,924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 104,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,255,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SPYG traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $51.05. 10,013 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,143,943. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $52.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.87. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $47.91 and a 1 year high of $68.12.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

