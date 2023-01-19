Larson Financial Group LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 12,946.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,786 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,688 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $1,705,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ETN. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Eaton by 339.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,383,123 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $678,220,000 after acquiring an additional 4,158,351 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Eaton by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,322,217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $959,460,000 after buying an additional 943,279 shares in the last quarter. Amundi grew its stake in shares of Eaton by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 2,896,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $362,418,000 after buying an additional 381,499 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eaton in the 2nd quarter worth $42,788,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Eaton in the 3rd quarter worth $39,170,000. 80.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Eaton alerts:

Eaton Trading Down 2.3 %

ETN traded down $3.67 during trading on Thursday, hitting $153.86. 26,221 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,556,144. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $160.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $148.00. The firm has a market cap of $61.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.16. Eaton Co. plc has a 1 year low of $122.50 and a 1 year high of $167.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Eaton Dividend Announcement

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.32 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 17.66% and a net margin of 11.36%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 7.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.64%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on ETN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $160.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Eaton from $174.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Eaton from $163.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Eaton from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.92.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eaton

In other Eaton news, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 27,438 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.76, for a total transaction of $4,273,742.88. Following the sale, the insider now owns 28,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,381,684.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.