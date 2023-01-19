Larson Financial Group LLC Buys 65,119 Shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) by 11,444.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 65,688 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 65,119 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $1,881,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Williams Companies by 85.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,352,215 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $546,327,000 after buying an additional 7,551,749 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Williams Companies by 19.0% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 30,845,787 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $962,697,000 after buying an additional 4,925,183 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 200.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,286,535 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $164,993,000 after purchasing an additional 3,525,097 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Williams Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $76,303,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 35.4% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 8,639,780 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $247,357,000 after purchasing an additional 2,258,745 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Williams Companies alerts:

Williams Companies Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE WMB traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $31.75. 55,027 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,185,707. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.32 and a 52 week high of $37.97. The stock has a market cap of $38.68 billion, a PE ratio of 19.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.20.

Williams Companies Dividend Announcement

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.87 billion. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 17.72%. Williams Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th were paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.35%. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is 103.66%.

Insider Activity at Williams Companies

In other Williams Companies news, SVP Terrance Lane Wilson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.76, for a total value of $337,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 198,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,700,988.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 28,500 shares of company stock worth $971,300 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WMB has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays cut shares of Williams Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Williams Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $39.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.09.

Williams Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment consists of interstate natural gas pipelines, the Transco and Northwest Pipelines, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Williams Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.