Larson Financial Group LLC Decreases Position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV)

Larson Financial Group LLC reduced its position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 467,328 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,474 shares during the quarter. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF makes up about 2.0% of Larson Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF were worth $13,838,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Savant Capital LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 6.4% in the third quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 8,779,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,951,000 after buying an additional 525,273 shares during the last quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $242,007,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $232,890,000. Index Fund Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 3.4% in the third quarter. Index Fund Advisors Inc. now owns 7,229,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,058,000 after buying an additional 240,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $186,709,000.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Stock Performance

DFUV stock traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $34.09. The company had a trading volume of 23 shares, compared to its average volume of 357,719. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $34.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.02. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.41 and a fifty-two week high of $35.46.

