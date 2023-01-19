Larson Financial Group LLC Grows Holdings in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) by 3,950.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,968 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 82,870 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $1,434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ares Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Ares Capital by 169.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,349 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,478 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its position in shares of Ares Capital by 48.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 2,865 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Ares Capital by 32.2% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 3,299 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. 32.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARCC traded down $0.20 during trading on Thursday, reaching $18.69. The company had a trading volume of 43,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,663,796. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.99 and its 200 day moving average is $19.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.50 billion, a PE ratio of 11.18 and a beta of 1.00. Ares Capital Co. has a twelve month low of $16.53 and a twelve month high of $23.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Ares Capital ( NASDAQ:ARCC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The investment management company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50. Ares Capital had a net margin of 40.71% and a return on equity of 10.33%. The business had revenue of $537.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $514.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Ares Capital from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Ares Capital from $21.00 to $20.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ares Capital in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Ares Capital from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Hovde Group reduced their target price on shares of Ares Capital to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.64.

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

