Larson Financial Group LLC Grows Holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Get Rating) by 2,979.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,990 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 37,724 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $3,964,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IJT. Dividend Assets Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 535.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 3,400.0% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 55.3% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 94.9% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Stock Down 1.5 %

IJT traded down $1.70 during trading on Thursday, reaching $110.64. The company had a trading volume of 4,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 209,386. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $111.12. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $100.13 and a 52 week high of $130.37.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th were given a $0.371 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 13th. This is an increase from iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

