Larson Financial Group LLC Grows Stake in Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) by 4,952.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,003 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,805 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Sempra were worth $1,500,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dowling & Yahnke LLC boosted its holdings in Sempra by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 33,314 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,995,000 after buying an additional 6,592 shares during the period. Quaero Capital S.A. bought a new position in Sempra in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $885,000. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC bought a new position in Sempra in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $429,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Sempra by 72.8% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 37,435 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,613,000 after buying an additional 15,767 shares during the period. Finally, PGGM Investments bought a new position in Sempra in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,101,000. 84.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Sempra from $168.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Sempra from $153.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of Sempra from $174.00 to $165.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Sempra from $173.00 to $161.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Sempra from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.11.

Shares of Sempra stock traded down $2.36 on Thursday, hitting $154.33. 6,576 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,190,809. The company has a market cap of $48.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $159.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $158.34. Sempra has a 12-month low of $129.69 and a 12-month high of $176.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.31 billion. Sempra had a net margin of 16.13% and a return on equity of 10.86%. Analysts expect that Sempra will post 8.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 22nd were given a $1.145 dividend. This represents a $4.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 21st. Sempra’s payout ratio is presently 64.24%.

Sempra operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides electric services; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.3 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

