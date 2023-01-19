Larson Financial Group LLC Has $1.61 Million Position in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) by 10,325.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 46,809 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,360 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $1,608,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 837,552 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,779,000 after buying an additional 136,051 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 24,518 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $842,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. raised its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 321.9% in the 3rd quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. now owns 466,200 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,019,000 after acquiring an additional 355,700 shares during the period. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 96,468 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,315,000 after acquiring an additional 946 shares during the period. Finally, Bruni J V & Co. Co. raised its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bruni J V & Co. Co. now owns 800,127 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,492,000 after acquiring an additional 2,576 shares during the period. 88.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Citizens Financial Group stock traded down $0.83 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $40.07. The company had a trading volume of 68,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,894,450. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.65 and a fifty-two week high of $56.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $19.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.30.

Citizens Financial Group ( NYSE:CFG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The bank reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.09. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 24.05% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.22 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 30th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.19%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.00%.

CFG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $47.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $39.50 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.50.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking segments. The Consumer Banking segment includes deposit products, mortgage and home equity lending, student loans, auto financing, credit cards, business loans, and wealth management and investment services.

