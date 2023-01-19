Larson Financial Group LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 57,844 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 11,291 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Real Estate ETF accounts for about 0.7% of Larson Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $4,637,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Newport Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Newport Capital Group LLC now owns 6,106 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $560,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Kearns & Associates LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Kearns & Associates LLC now owns 5,434 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,342 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $760,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. SkyOak Wealth LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 3,594 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 3,431 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

VNQ traded down $0.29 on Thursday, reaching $86.85. 75,408 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,904,005. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $85.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.99. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $74.66 and a fifty-two week high of $113.41.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

