Laura Ashley (LON:ALY) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.39

Shares of Laura Ashley Holdings plc (LON:ALY – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0.39 ($0.00) and traded as low as GBX 0.39 ($0.00). Laura Ashley shares last traded at GBX 0.39 ($0.00), with a volume of 2,241,518 shares trading hands.

Laura Ashley Trading Up 27.9 %

The firm has a market cap of £2.84 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.17. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 0.39 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 466.88.

About Laura Ashley

Laura Ashley Holdings plc engages in retailing furniture, home accessories, decorating, and fashion products in the United Kingdom, Republic of Ireland, and France. It offers furniture for bedroom, living room, and kitchen and dining; sofas and armchairs; chandeliers, pendants, wall lights, table lamps, floor lamps, decorative lighting and accessories, and string lights, as well as lamp shades and bases; furniture, kitchen and bathroom, matt emulsion, and water based paints; and curtain, lining, PVC, and upholstery fabrics.

