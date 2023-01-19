Leju (NYSE:LEJU) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Leju (NYSE:LEJU – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Leju Stock Down 2.0 %
Shares of NYSE LEJU opened at $1.39 on Monday. Leju has a 12 month low of $1.18 and a 12 month high of $10.70. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.79.
Leju Company Profile
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Leju (LEJU)
