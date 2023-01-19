Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.71.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on Lemonade in a report on Thursday, November 17th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Lemonade in a report on Thursday. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Lemonade from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Lemonade to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Lemonade from $28.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th.

Get Lemonade alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider John Sheldon Peters sold 4,265 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $106,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $224,625. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 36.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lemonade

Lemonade Stock Down 4.5 %

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lemonade by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,168,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,299,000 after purchasing an additional 467,059 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lemonade during the 1st quarter valued at about $11,925,000. Hudson Structured Capital Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Lemonade during the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,107,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Lemonade by 128.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 365,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,671,000 after purchasing an additional 205,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Lemonade by 29.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 808,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,767,000 after purchasing an additional 184,130 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LMND traded down $0.71 during trading on Thursday, reaching $15.12. 863,547 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 949,179. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of -3.14 and a beta of 1.49. Lemonade has a 52 week low of $12.82 and a 52 week high of $34.54.

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($1.37) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.36) by ($0.01). Lemonade had a negative return on equity of 33.30% and a negative net margin of 145.44%. The business had revenue of $74.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.17 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lemonade will post -4.85 EPS for the current year.

About Lemonade

(Get Rating)

Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products in the United States and Europe. Its insurance products include stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property. The company also offers renters, homeowners, pet, car, and life insurance products, as well as landlord insurance policies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lemonade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lemonade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.