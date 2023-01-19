LEMONCHAIN Self Reported Market Cap Hits $5.08 Billion (LEMC)

LEMONCHAIN (LEMC) traded 25.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 19th. One LEMONCHAIN token can now be purchased for about $0.0167 or 0.00000079 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, LEMONCHAIN has traded down 55.4% against the US dollar. LEMONCHAIN has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion and $10,317.72 worth of LEMONCHAIN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About LEMONCHAIN

LEMONCHAIN was first traded on March 17th, 2022. LEMONCHAIN’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens. LEMONCHAIN’s official website is www.lemonchain.io. LEMONCHAIN’s official Twitter account is @lemonchain_lemc and its Facebook page is accessible here. LEMONCHAIN’s official message board is lemonchain.medium.com.

LEMONCHAIN Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Lemonchain uses blockchain technology, a solution to value healthcare data assets, consisting of data accumulation, inquiry, and utilization.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LEMONCHAIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LEMONCHAIN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LEMONCHAIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

