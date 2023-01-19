Lennox International (NYSE:LII) PT Lowered to $288.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Lennox International (NYSE:LII – Get Rating) had its target price cut by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $294.00 to $288.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the construction company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target points to a potential upside of 19.01% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Lennox International from $250.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Lennox International from $201.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Lennox International from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Lennox International from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $210.00 to $226.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Lennox International from $279.00 to $258.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lennox International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $256.77.

Lennox International Stock Performance

Lennox International stock opened at $242.00 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $254.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $242.06. Lennox International has a fifty-two week low of $182.85 and a fifty-two week high of $297.31. The company has a market capitalization of $8.58 billion, a PE ratio of 17.91, a P/E/G ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 0.92.

Insider Buying and Selling

Lennox International ( NYSE:LII Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The construction company reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.15 by ($0.05). Lennox International had a net margin of 10.60% and a negative return on equity of 143.41%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Lennox International will post 14.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Chris Kosel sold 150 shares of Lennox International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.03, for a total value of $37,954.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,851 shares in the company, valued at $468,358.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Lennox International

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its position in shares of Lennox International by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 607,860 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $134,734,000 after buying an additional 12,534 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Lennox International by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 404,068 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $89,973,000 after buying an additional 10,227 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lennox International by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 194,141 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,108,000 after buying an additional 35,933 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Lennox International by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 97,026 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $20,045,000 after buying an additional 6,929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lennox International by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 85,005 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $17,561,000 after buying an additional 3,907 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.99% of the company’s stock.

Lennox International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lennox International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration.

Featured Stories

