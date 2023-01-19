Lerøy Seafood Group ASA (OTC:LYSFY) Trading Up 3.4%

Lerøy Seafood Group ASA (OTC:LYSFY – Get Rating) shares traded up 3.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $11.60 and last traded at $11.60. 105 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 42% from the average session volume of 180 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.22.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LYSFY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Lerøy Seafood Group ASA from 40.00 to 44.00 in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Nordea Equity Research raised shares of Lerøy Seafood Group ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th.

Lerøy Seafood Group ASA Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.08.

About Lerøy Seafood Group ASA

Lerøy Seafood Group ASA produces, processes, markets, sells, and distributes seafood products worldwide. It operates in three segments: Wildcatch; Farming; and Value-Added Processing, Sales and Distribution. The company offers smoked and gravad salmon, and trout products; farmed and wild catch whole fishes; fillets and portions; ready to eat and ready to cook products; fish blocks and cubes; breaded products; pre-fried fish burgers and patties; crustaceans and molluscs; seaweeds; and other products.

