Lido DAO (LDO) Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $1.63 Billion

Lido DAO (LDO) traded down 3.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 19th. During the last seven days, Lido DAO has traded 6.3% lower against the dollar. Lido DAO has a total market capitalization of $1.63 billion and approximately $86.12 million worth of Lido DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lido DAO token can now be purchased for about $1.95 or 0.00009285 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Lido DAO Profile

Lido DAO launched on December 17th, 2020. Lido DAO’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 834,399,002 tokens. Lido DAO’s official message board is blog.lido.fi. Lido DAO’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Lido DAO is https://reddit.com/r/lidofinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lido DAO’s official website is lido.fi.

Lido DAO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido is a liquid staking solution for ETH 2.0 backed by industry-leading staking providers. Lido lets users stake their ETH – without locking assets or maintaining infrastructure – whilst participating in on-chain activities, e.g. lending.Lido's goal is to solve the problems associated with initial ETH 2.0 staking – illiquidity, immovability and accessibility – making staked ETH liquid and allowing for participation with any amount of ETH to improve the security of the Ethereum network.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lido DAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lido DAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lido DAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

