Lightbridge Co. (NASDAQ:LTBR) Major Shareholder Acquires $80,600.30 in Stock

Lightbridge Co. (NASDAQ:LTBR – Get Rating) major shareholder Ak Jensen Investment Managemen purchased 17,149 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.70 per share, for a total transaction of $80,600.30. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,182,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,559,944.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Ak Jensen Investment Managemen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 13th, Ak Jensen Investment Managemen purchased 20,000 shares of Lightbridge stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.52 per share, for a total transaction of $90,400.00.

Lightbridge Stock Performance

Shares of Lightbridge stock traded up $0.09 on Thursday, hitting $4.22. 21,364 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 53,664. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.88 million, a P/E ratio of -3.22 and a beta of 3.04. Lightbridge Co. has a 52 week low of $3.62 and a 52 week high of $12.56. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.10.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lightbridge

Lightbridge ( NASDAQ:LTBR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The energy company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Lightbridge by 68.4% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 83,952 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 34,106 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Lightbridge by 33.7% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 33,319 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 8,400 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Lightbridge by 72.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,379 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 11,900 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Lightbridge by 37.6% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,843 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 4,879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capasso Planning Partners LLC increased its position in Lightbridge by 47.6% in the third quarter. Capasso Planning Partners LLC now owns 15,500 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lightbridge in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

About Lightbridge

Lightbridge Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design and development of nuclear fuel technology under the Lightbridge Fuel name. It focuses on developing and commercializing metallic nuclear fuels that could enhance resistance of nuclear fuel in existing and new nuclear reactors with a meaningful impact on addressing climate change and air pollution.

Featured Stories

