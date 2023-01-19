Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) Given New $32.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $38.00 to $32.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on LNC. Bank of America downgraded Lincoln National from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the company from $78.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Lincoln National from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Barclays downgraded Lincoln National from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and lowered their target price for the company from $35.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Lincoln National from $38.00 to $31.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Lincoln National from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the company from $45.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lincoln National has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $36.36.

Lincoln National Stock Down 3.4 %

Shares of NYSE LNC opened at $30.30 on Wednesday. Lincoln National has a 12-month low of $28.61 and a 12-month high of $76.40. The company has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $33.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.69.

Lincoln National Dividend Announcement

Lincoln National ( NYSE:LNC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported ($10.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($12.16). Lincoln National had a negative net margin of 10.52% and a negative return on equity of 6.59%. The company had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Lincoln National will post -4.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 9th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.94%. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio is currently -14.94%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lincoln National news, EVP John Christopher Kennedy sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.79, for a total value of $46,185.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $626,145.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lincoln National

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Lincoln National during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 294.1% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lincoln National during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lincoln National during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 134.2% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln National Company Profile

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers fixed, variable, and indexed variable annuities.

