Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised their price target on Lipocine to $4.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th.

Lipocine Stock Performance

Shares of LPCN opened at $0.54 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.44 and a 200-day moving average of $0.54. The company has a market cap of $47.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.51 and a beta of 0.60. Lipocine has a 1 year low of $0.36 and a 1 year high of $1.89.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lipocine

Lipocine ( NASDAQ:LPCN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.03). Analysts predict that Lipocine will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp grew its stake in Lipocine by 7.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 327,405 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 22,788 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Lipocine by 23.4% in the second quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 145,045 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 27,493 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Lipocine during the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Carson Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in Lipocine in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Lipocine by 474.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 81,006 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 66,906 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.18% of the company’s stock.

About Lipocine

Lipocine, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of the delivery of drugs using proprietary delivery technology. The firm is involved in applying oral drug delivery technology for the development of pharmaceutical products focusing on metabolic and endocrine disorders.

