Liquid Media Group (NASDAQ:YVR) Shares Up 2.9%

Shares of Liquid Media Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:YVR – Get Rating) shot up 2.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.31 and last traded at $0.28. 134,806 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 1% from the average session volume of 135,531 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.27.

Liquid Media Group Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.23 and a 200 day moving average of $0.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of $4.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 0.77.

Get Liquid Media Group alerts:

Liquid Media Group (NASDAQ:YVR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.53 million for the quarter. Liquid Media Group had a negative return on equity of 179.48% and a negative net margin of 265.21%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Liquid Media Group

About Liquid Media Group

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Liquid Media Group stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Liquid Media Group Ltd. ( NASDAQ:YVR Get Rating ) by 14.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 226,602 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,002 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 1.18% of Liquid Media Group worth $159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 0.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Liquid Media Group Ltd. provides business solutions empowering independent TV and content creators to package, finance, deliver, and monetize their intellectual property worldwide. The company makes and distributes social impact-based film programming and curriculum to various audiences and markets through subscription-based video-on-demand streaming service.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Liquid Media Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liquid Media Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.