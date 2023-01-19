Liquid Media Group (NASDAQ:YVR) Shares Up 2.9%

Shares of Liquid Media Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:YVR – Get Rating) shot up 2.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.31 and last traded at $0.28. 134,806 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 1% from the average session volume of 135,531 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.27.
Liquid Media Group Price Performance
The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.23 and a 200 day moving average of $0.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of $4.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 0.77.
Liquid Media Group (NASDAQ:YVR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.53 million for the quarter. Liquid Media Group had a negative return on equity of 179.48% and a negative net margin of 265.21%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Liquid Media Group
About Liquid Media Group
Liquid Media Group Ltd. provides business solutions empowering independent TV and content creators to package, finance, deliver, and monetize their intellectual property worldwide. The company makes and distributes social impact-based film programming and curriculum to various audiences and markets through subscription-based video-on-demand streaming service.
