Litecoin Cash (LCC) Price Hits $0.0034

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 19th. One Litecoin Cash coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0034 or 0.00000016 BTC on major exchanges. Litecoin Cash has a total market capitalization of $2.67 million and $100.40 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Litecoin Cash has traded 11.1% lower against the dollar.
Litecoin Cash Coin Profile
Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 774,856,700 coins. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is https://reddit.com/r/lccofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @litecoincash and its Facebook page is accessible here. Litecoin Cash’s official website is litecoinca.sh.
According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate LCC through the process of mining. Litecoin Cash has a current supply of 774,820,293.7084944. The last known price of Litecoin Cash is 0.00338748 USD and is down -9.46 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $194.33 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://litecoinca.sh/.”
Buying and Selling Litecoin Cash
