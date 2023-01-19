Litecoin Cash (LCC) Price Hits $0.0034

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 19th. One Litecoin Cash coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0034 or 0.00000016 BTC on major exchanges. Litecoin Cash has a total market capitalization of $2.67 million and $100.40 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Litecoin Cash has traded 11.1% lower against the dollar.

Litecoin Cash Coin Profile

Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 774,856,700 coins. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is https://reddit.com/r/lccofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @litecoincash and its Facebook page is accessible here. Litecoin Cash’s official website is litecoinca.sh.

Get Litecoin Cash alerts:

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate LCC through the process of mining. Litecoin Cash has a current supply of 774,820,293.7084944. The last known price of Litecoin Cash is 0.00338748 USD and is down -9.46 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $194.33 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://litecoinca.sh/.”

Buying and Selling Litecoin Cash

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Litecoin Cash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase , Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Litecoin Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Litecoin Cash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Litecoin Cash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.