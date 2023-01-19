Loblaw Companies (TSE:L) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $116.55

Loblaw Companies Limited (TSE:L – Get Rating) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$116.55 and traded as high as C$119.21. Loblaw Companies shares last traded at C$118.26, with a volume of 480,211 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on L shares. ATB Capital raised their target price on Loblaw Companies from C$135.00 to C$140.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Loblaw Companies from C$154.00 to C$160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. TD Securities raised their price target on Loblaw Companies from C$130.00 to C$135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. National Bankshares raised their price target on Loblaw Companies from C$126.00 to C$130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, CIBC raised their price target on Loblaw Companies from C$136.00 to C$145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$135.44.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.06, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$119.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$116.56. The stock has a market cap of C$38.43 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.45.

Loblaw Companies ( TSE:L Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 16th. The company reported C$2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.94 by C$0.07. The company had revenue of C$17.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$16.87 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Loblaw Companies Limited will post 7.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $0.405 per share. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. Loblaw Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.21%.

In other Loblaw Companies news, Senior Officer Kieran Barry Columb sold 25,000 shares of Loblaw Companies stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$124.78, for a total transaction of C$3,119,402.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 32,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,995,455.50. In other news, Senior Officer Jocyanne C. Bourdeau sold 13,802 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$118.50, for a total value of C$1,635,537.00. Also, Senior Officer Kieran Barry Columb sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$124.78, for a total transaction of C$3,119,402.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,995,455.50. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 46,554 shares of company stock valued at $5,638,729.

Loblaw Companies Limited, a food and pharmacy company, engages in the grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, financial services, and wireless mobile products and services businesses in Canada. It operates in two segments, Retail and Financial Services. The Retail segment operates corporate and franchise-owned retail food, and associate-owned drug stores.

