Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. Decreases Stock Holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. lessened its holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,800 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $1,620,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 8.7% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,885,619 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $654,821,000 after purchasing an additional 550,853 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 0.7% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,454,457 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $613,822,000 after purchasing an additional 46,601 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 2.0% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,118,917 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $391,709,000 after purchasing an additional 82,719 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 3.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,909,853 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $180,825,000 after purchasing an additional 65,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi lifted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 25.8% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 1,601,465 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $150,230,000 after purchasing an additional 328,235 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Consolidated Edison alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ED. Bank of America raised shares of Consolidated Edison from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $94.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $94.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Consolidated Edison in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $87.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.64.

Consolidated Edison Stock Performance

Shares of ED stock opened at $93.34 on Thursday. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a one year low of $78.10 and a one year high of $102.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $95.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 0.34.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.16. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 8.17%. The company had revenue of $4.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.56 EPS for the current year.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Consolidated Edison, Inc operates as a holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York(CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities(O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses and Con Edison Transmission.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Edison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Edison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.