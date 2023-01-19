Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. Decreases Stock Holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. reduced its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $1,115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 39.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 158,909 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,642,000 after buying an additional 44,583 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 19.2% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 647 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 58.1% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 762 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 21.8% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,718,825 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $266,538,000 after buying an additional 308,043 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 6.1% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 93,721 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,315,000 after purchasing an additional 5,405 shares in the last quarter. 91.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MAA opened at $157.70 on Thursday. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $141.13 and a 1 year high of $217.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $159.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $163.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.21 billion, a PE ratio of 29.10, a P/E/G ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 0.75.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th will be paid a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. This is an increase from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 103.32%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MAA shares. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $215.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Capital One Financial reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $182.85.

In related news, EVP Melanie Carpenter sold 269 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.57, for a total value of $41,848.33. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,722,319.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, EVP Melanie Carpenter sold 269 shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.57, for a total value of $41,848.33. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,722,319.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO H Eric Bolton, Jr. sold 975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.85, for a total value of $150,003.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 287,141 shares in the company, valued at $44,176,642.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,383 shares of company stock worth $528,613. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

