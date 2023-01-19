Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. Has $1.98 Million Stock Position in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. trimmed its position in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) by 14.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,966 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co.’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $1,982,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in SBA Communications by 26.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,988,846 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $956,580,000 after purchasing an additional 624,389 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in SBA Communications by 1.4% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,926,034 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $936,478,000 after buying an additional 40,439 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in SBA Communications by 37.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,875,067 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $920,165,000 after buying an additional 783,686 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in SBA Communications by 23.8% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,597,992 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $511,436,000 after buying an additional 307,538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in SBA Communications by 3.3% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,335,424 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $427,404,000 after buying an additional 42,421 shares during the last quarter. 93.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SBAC. Truist Financial reduced their target price on SBA Communications from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on SBA Communications from $366.00 to $309.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com cut SBA Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on SBA Communications from $408.00 to $346.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on SBA Communications from $308.00 to $334.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $341.27.

NASDAQ SBAC opened at $292.48 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.84 and a beta of 0.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $291.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $300.95. SBA Communications Co. has a 52 week low of $236.20 and a 52 week high of $379.99.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $675.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $651.42 million. SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 16.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.71 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that SBA Communications Co. will post 11.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th were given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 16th. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.55%.

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By Building Better Wireless, SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses – site leasing and site development services.

