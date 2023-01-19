Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. Has $2.52 Million Holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. cut its stake in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,700 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co.’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $2,515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the first quarter worth $40,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the first quarter worth $211,000. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 13.1% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 30,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,074,000 after purchasing an additional 3,558 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 17.7% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 205,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,569,000 after purchasing an additional 30,836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 1.6% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 36,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,643,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. 74.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Electric Power Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AEP opened at $92.45 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $94.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.25. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $80.30 and a 1-year high of $105.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

American Electric Power Increases Dividend

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.05. American Electric Power had a net margin of 13.08% and a return on equity of 10.73%. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.43 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th were issued a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. This is a positive change from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.74%.

AEP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America cut shares of American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $101.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $96.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $109.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Cfra cut their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $105.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.82.

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation and Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment covers the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers.

