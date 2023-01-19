Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. Has $3.02 Million Stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. raised its position in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 56.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,000 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,570 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $3,020,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV raised its position in Salesforce by 506.1% during the third quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 200 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Salesforce by 113.4% during the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 207 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. raised its position in Salesforce by 576.9% during the third quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 264 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC raised its position in Salesforce by 350.0% during the second quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 225 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Salesforce during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 75.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on CRM shares. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $210.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Salesforce from $180.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Salesforce from $240.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Salesforce from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Salesforce from $235.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Salesforce currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.08.

Insider Activity

Salesforce Stock Down 1.4 %

In other news, insider Parker Harris sold 47,096 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.16, for a total transaction of $7,684,183.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 95,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,525,489.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, insider Parker Harris sold 47,096 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.16, for a total transaction of $7,684,183.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 95,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,525,489.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Brent Hyder sold 292 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.55, for a total transaction of $37,536.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $810,507.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 168,486 shares of company stock worth $25,608,750. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CRM opened at $143.48 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $141.61 and a 200 day moving average of $156.34. The company has a market cap of $143.48 billion, a PE ratio of 519.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.15. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12 month low of $126.34 and a 12 month high of $234.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $7.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.83 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 0.92% and a return on equity of 3.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

About Salesforce

(Get Rating)

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.