Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. Has $889,000 Stock Position in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. cut its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Get Rating) by 49.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,021 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,300 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $889,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 1,921.5% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Host Hotels & Resorts in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in Host Hotels & Resorts in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 146.3% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares during the period. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 317.9% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329 shares during the period. 97.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Host Hotels & Resorts Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HST opened at $17.14 on Thursday. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.10 and a 1 year high of $21.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.17 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 8.73 and a quick ratio of 8.73. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.58.

Host Hotels & Resorts Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Host Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.48%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HST. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.18.

About Host Hotels & Resorts

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 74 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 46,100 rooms.

