Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. Raises Stock Position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,803,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 80,000 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF makes up 6.2% of Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. owned approximately 0.14% of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF worth $77,531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Rise Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 8,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 58,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,894,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. SouthState Corp boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 21.0% during the second quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 1,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 79,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,913,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DHK Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. DHK Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 63,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,107,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of IEMG opened at $50.10 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.96. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $41.44 and a 12 month high of $61.67.

