Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. Sells 25,100 Shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. lessened its holdings in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) by 45.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 30,480 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 25,100 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Ventas were worth $1,224,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTR. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ventas by 56.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 592,494 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,799,000 after buying an additional 214,562 shares in the last quarter. Forward Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ventas in the third quarter worth about $303,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Ventas by 7.7% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 26,253 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,054,000 after buying an additional 1,868 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ventas by 0.4% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 141,025 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,665,000 after buying an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ventas by 85.0% in the third quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 1,543 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Ventas Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of Ventas stock opened at $48.81 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. Ventas, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.33 and a 52-week high of $64.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -443.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $45.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.89.

Ventas Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 30th. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio is -1,636.36%.

VTR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Ventas from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Ventas from $61.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ventas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Ventas from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Ventas from $44.50 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.85.

Ventas Company Profile

Ventas, Inc engages in the acquisition and ownership of seniors housing and healthcare properties. The company invests in seniors housing and healthcare properties through acquisitions and leases its properties to unaffiliated tenants or operates them through independent third-party managers. It operates through the following segments: Triple-Net Leased Properties, Senior Living Operations, and Office Operations.

