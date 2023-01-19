Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. Sells 8,000 Shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. reduced its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,000 shares during the quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $1,382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WY. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 69.0% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 80.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Weyerhaeuser alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WY has been the subject of a number of research reports. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Weyerhaeuser in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.50.

Weyerhaeuser Stock Down 0.7 %

Weyerhaeuser stock opened at $31.12 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $31.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $22.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 1.46. Weyerhaeuser has a twelve month low of $27.36 and a twelve month high of $43.04.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 22.91% and a net margin of 21.62%. Weyerhaeuser’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Weyerhaeuser will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Weyerhaeuser Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is presently 23.53%.

Weyerhaeuser Profile

(Get Rating)

Weyerhaeuser Co engages in the manufacture, distribution and sale of forest products. It operates through the following business segments: Timberlands, Real Estate, Energy and Natural Resources (Real Estate & ENR), and Wood Products. The Timberlands segment manages private commercial forestland worldwide, engages in growing and harvesting trees for lumber, building, pulp, paper and other wood products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Weyerhaeuser Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weyerhaeuser and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.