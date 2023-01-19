Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $70.70.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on LOGI shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Logitech International from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Citigroup increased their price target on Logitech International from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. TheStreet upgraded Logitech International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Logitech International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Wedbush lowered Logitech International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $70.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, January 12th.

In other news, insider Prakash Arunkundrum sold 5,831 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.04, for a total transaction of $379,248.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 63,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,097,520. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LOGI. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Logitech International by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,018 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in Logitech International during the first quarter valued at about $1,064,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Logitech International by 19.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 578,107 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,652,000 after purchasing an additional 93,104 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in Logitech International by 51.9% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 8,775 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $647,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Logitech International by 24.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 469,184 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,625,000 after purchasing an additional 91,536 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LOGI opened at $55.78 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.00. Logitech International has a 1 year low of $41.81 and a 1 year high of $83.48. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.40.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 24th. The technology company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. Logitech International had a return on equity of 25.00% and a net margin of 9.69%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Logitech International will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Logitech International SA is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of peripherals for PCs, tablets, and other digital platforms. Its products include mice, keyboards, presentation remotes, headsets, and speakers. The firm offers solutions for healthy computing, wireless charging, streaming, virtual reality, schools, healthcare, and software and apps.

